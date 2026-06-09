Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Pays Tribute to Martyrs in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday attended the "Amar Shaheed Shradhanjali" programme organised by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, at the Assam State War Memorial, Dighalipukhuri, and Don Bosco High School, Panbazar, to honour soldiers from Assam who laid down their lives in service of the nation.

Paying homage to the martyrs, the Governor said the nation remained indebted to its brave personnel who sacrificed their lives to safeguard its sovereignty and integrity. He said the armed forces continued to uphold the highest traditions of courage, discipline and dedication in protecting the country.

Referring to the Prime Minister's remarks on the role of the armed forces, he said Indian soldiers embodied the nation's strength, character and resolve.

As part of the programme, six Veer Naris paid floral tributes to their martyred husbands, while the Governor interacted with them and expressed gratitude for their sacrifice and resilience.

Veterans, serving defence personnel, NCC cadets and students attended the programme. The Governor also urged citizens to uphold national unity and support the welfare of martyrs' families.

Later, he interacted with students of Don Bosco High School and encouraged them to adopt the values of patriotism, discipline and service, stated a press release.

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