Assam: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Remembers Bir Lachit Barphukan

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of the 402nd birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Barphukan today, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya paid rich floral tributes to Bir Lachit Barphukan at a function held at Raj Bhavan today.

The day celebrated to honor the bravery and leadership of Lachit Barphukan, Governor Acharya, while paying his reverence, said, "Lachit Barphukan was one of the greatest military leaders of our country and a source of inspiration to all. His great victory in the battle of Saraighat over the Mughal Army makes him one of the greatest leaders of medieval India".

The Governor also said that his prodigious legacy and legendary acts should be a lesson for every Indian. He also hoped the observance of the birthday of the greats like Lachit will be an opportunity to get the younger generation abreast with the rich legacy the great Ahom General had left behind for posterity.

Officers and staff of Raj Bhavan also paid floral tributes to the great Lachit Barphukan, a press release said.

