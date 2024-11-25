Assam: 402nd Birth Anniversary of Bir Lachit Barphukan Celebrated with Enthusiasm in Barpeta Road

A correspondent

DHUBRI, Nov 24: The 402nd birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Barphukan, a legendary hero of Assam, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor in Barpeta Road on Sunday.

The Hindu Jagran Assam, Barpeta District, and Barpeta Road Nagar Samiti jointly organized the event.

The day-long program began with the hoisting of the flag by Guru Prasad Das, the district coordinator of Hindu Jagran Assam, followed by offering tribute to Bir Lachit Barphukan’s statue and the lighting of lamps.

On the occasion, a bike rally was organized in the afternoon, which passed through the streets of Barpeta Road. The rally was flagged off by Amarjyoti Das.

In the evening, an open meeting was held at the Barpeta Road Sahitya Sabha Bhavan. The meeting was presided over by Pradip Devnath, president of the celebration committee. The chief guest of the meeting was Dr. Babul Chandra Das, the Xatradhikar of Barpeta Satra.

Other distinguished guests who attended the meeting included Gautam Das, EM, BTR; Taranee Kumar Pathak, invited speaker; Amarjyoti Das, Ashcharjya Nav Kumar Pathak, principal of Shankar Dev Shishu Niketan; Dr. Hira Lal Karmakar; educationist Ranjit Roy; and social worker Kishore Das.

Ten individuals who have made significant contributions to society were felicitated during the meeting. The winners of the painting competition held on November 23 were also awarded certificates and prizes.

