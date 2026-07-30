Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Reviews Flood Situation in State

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday reviewed the prevailing flood situation in the state, with special focus on Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts, at a meeting held at Lok Bhavan.

Additional Chief Secretary L. Sweety Changsan briefed the Governor on the extent of flooding, affected population, relief camps, rescue operations, restoration of infrastructure and measures taken by the state government.

The Governor directed all departments to ensure uninterrupted rescue and relief operations and timely assistance to flood-affected people. He stressed the need to provide adequate relief materials, safe shelter, drinking water, healthcare and other essential services, with special attention to women, children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Acharya also called for close coordination among departments to minimise hardship and ensure uninterrupted essential services. He appreciated the efforts of district administrations, ASDMA, SDRF, NDRF, police, healthcare workers, NGOs and volunteers engaged in relief operations and expressed confidence that coordinated efforts would help the state overcome the flood crisis, a press release said.

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