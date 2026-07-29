Gaurav Gogoi urges Centre to announce special package for flood-hit Assam

New Delhi: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday urged the Centre to announce a special relief package for Assam, which was hit by devastating floods.

Opening the discussion for the Opposition in Lok Sabha on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Gogoi drew the House's attention to the flood situation in Assam and appealed for additional central assistance.

"Before initiating the discussion on this bill, I would like to draw your attention to the floods in Assam and the loss of 70 lives there; with a heavy and deeply pained heart, I urge the Central Government to provide a special package for the people of Assam," Gogoi said. His appeal came as relief and rescue operations continued across the flood-hit state. (ANI)

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