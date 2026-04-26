Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attends Bharat Vikas Parishad annual conference

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Saturday attended the annual conference of Bharat Vikas Parishad, Assam Prant, held at Lohia Lions Gauhati Auditorium.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor lauded the organisation’s contribution to nation-building and its efforts in promoting social harmony and development. He emphasised the need to balance tradition with modernity and highlighted the role of science, technology and digital innovation in national progress.

Referring to initiatives such as Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat, he stressed the importance of public participation. He also underscored the role of youth in driving development and called for focus on skill development and innovation.

The Governor unveiled a souvenir during the event, which was attended by academicians and organizational representatives, stated a press release.

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