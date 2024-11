GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya along with the first lady of Assam, Kumud Devi, visited Kamakhya Temple and offered pujas to Goddess Kamakhya and sought her blessings for the welfare of all sections of the people of state, on Monday.

Later, the Governor also visited the Lord Tirupati Balaji temple and paid his obeisance there, stated a press release.

