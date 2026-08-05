Assam Governor Launches ‘10-Crore Drug-Free Pledge’ Campaign

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya today launched the state-level programme of the ‘10 Crore Drug-Free Pledge’ mega campaign, a nationwide public awareness movement to be held from August 6 to August 20, organised by the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya at its regional centre in Rupnagar, Guwahati.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Acharya lauded the initiative of the Brahma Kumaris to administer a drug-free pledge to 10 crore people across the country and described it as a significant contribution to the ongoing Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. He appreciated the organisation’s efforts in promoting spiritual awareness, moral values, family harmony and social transformation through Rajyoga Meditation.

Highlighting India’s rich civilisational heritage and the ideals of great spiritual leaders and social reformers, the Governor said that character, discipline and moral values are essential for building a strong nation. He observed that substance abuse weakens individuals, families and society and called upon everyone to work collectively to safeguard the youth from the menace of drugs.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the Governor said that a healthy, disciplined and value-based youth would be the nation’s greatest strength. He also highlighted the Prime Minister’s recent launch of the nationwide ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’ campaign, stating that it has transformed the fight against drug abuse into a people’s movement by inspiring citizens, particularly the youth, to actively participate in nation-building.

Expressing confidence that Assam would play a leading role in making the campaign a mass movement, Acharya conveyed his best wishes to the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya for the success of the ’10 Crore Drug-Free Pledge’ Mega Campaign, a press release said.

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