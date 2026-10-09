Assam Governor launches ‘Rashtra Pratham-Nation First’ programme in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya launched the ‘Rashtra Pratham–Nation First’ programme at 51 Sub Area, Narengi, in the presence of General Officer Commanding (GOC), 51 Sub Area, Major General A.K. Sharma.

Speaking at the programme, Acharya said love for the nation should be reflected through commitment to one’s duties and responsibilities. He urged citizens to serve with sincerity, respect fellow citizens and contribute to building a stronger, united and self-reliant nation.

Paying tribute to the Indian Armed Forces, the Governor said ‘Nation First’ should guide citizens to rise above personal interests and work for the security, dignity and prosperity of the country. He also paid homage to martyrs and expressed respect for Veer Naris and families of fallen soldiers. Acharya acknowledged the contribution of the Armed Forces in maintaining peace and stability in the Northeast, saying their service had helped create a secure environment for development, connectivity, education and employment.

Highlighting the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Defence Capability’, he said India was moving from being primarily a buyer of defence equipment towards designing, manufacturing and exporting advanced defence systems. He also highlighted the role of scientists, engineers, defence industries, start-ups and youth in this transition.

The Governor also highlighted the growing participation of women in the Armed Forces and said their contribution reflected the potential of Nari Shakti in nation-building and national service.

Addressing NCC and NSS cadets, Acharya urged them to make ‘Nation First’ the foundation of their conduct and actions. He stressed the importance of balancing rights with duties and encouraged young people to dedicate their energy, talent and aspirations to national service. He said India’s national endeavour was to build a secure, prosperous, self-reliant, modern and developed nation and called upon citizens, particularly the youth, to remain committed to the unity, integrity, sovereignty and security of the country.

Senior military officers, Veer Naris, ex-servicemen, NCC and NSS volunteers and other dignitaries attended the programme, a press release said.

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