Assam Governor leads Nasha Mukt Bharat Padayatra in Diphu

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday led the Nasha Mukt Bharat Sankalp Padayatra in Diphu, bringing together hundreds of students, NCC and NSS cadets, social organisations, ex-servicemen, civil society representatives, government officials and citizens in a collective call for a drug-free society.

Karbi Anglong is the seventh district visited by the Governor under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Sankalp initiative, aimed at strengthening awareness against drug abuse and encouraging communities to take sustained action.

Addressing the gathering at Diphu Town Hall, Acharya highlighted Karbi Anglong's rich tribal traditions, natural beauty and spirit of social unity. He also recalled the contribution of the region's freedom fighters, including Semsonsing Ingti and Nongjirang Lekthe, whose courage and sacrifices continue to inspire generations.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to the youth to stay away from drugs and adopt a healthy lifestyle, the Governor said the strength of the nation lies in its youth. He urged young people to channel their energy towards education, skill development, sports, innovation and nation-building.

Acharya said creating a drug-free society could not be achieved through government efforts alone and called for coordinated participation by families, educational institutions, community organisations, religious institutions, the administration and young people.

He later flagged off the padayatra from Diphu Town Hall to the District Commissioner's Office and walked alongside the participants.

At the culmination of the march, the Governor paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and recalled his ideals of self-discipline, truth and social responsibility.

Karbi Anglong District Commissioner Kriti Chachra administered the Nasha Mukt Bharat Sankalp pledge to the participants, who reaffirmed their commitment to a drug-free society, stated a press release.

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