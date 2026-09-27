Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya leads Nasha Mukt Bharat Sankalp Padyatra in Barpeta

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: What began as a state-wide call for a drug-free Assam is steadily taking the shape of a people's movement, with growing participation of people from across the state. Carrying forward this campaign, Assam Governor Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya today led the 'NashaMukt Bharat SankalpPadayatra' in Barpeta, drawing enthusiastic participation from students, youth, social organisations, public representatives and citizens.

The Governor said that bringing the anti-drug message to Barpeta, a land deeply associated with Assam's cultural and spiritual heritage, carried a special meaning. Recalling the enduring influence of MahapurushSrimantaSankardeva and ShriShriMadhavdeva and the role of BarpetaSatra in preserving Assam's cultural traditions, he said that the Padyatra from this historic town represented a collective resolve to protect the younger generation and build a healthier society.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor ShriAcharya said that the consequences of drug abuse extend far beyond the individual level. Addiction affects families, undermines the aspirations of young people and weakens the social fabric. He, therefore, called for a united response involving families, educational institutions, community organisations, civil society and every responsible citizen, alongside the efforts of the government and law-enforcement agencies.

The Governor noted that the 'NashaMukt Bharat SankalpPadyatra', which began in Cachar and subsequently reached Sribhumi, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia, has now arrived in Barpeta. He termed the journey as more than a physical march, saying it symbolises a movement from awareness to action and from individual commitment to collective responsibility.

Referring to the importance being accorded to the youth in the national campaign against drug abuse, the Governor said that a healthy, skilled, confident and drug-free youth population is essential for Assam's progress and for the continued development of the Northeast. He called upon the young people to become active ambassadors of the message of a drug-free society.

"A resolve is the first step towards its fulfilment." The Governor urged citizens to transform the resolve for a Drug-Free Assam into sustained action, stressing that every family and every citizen has a role to play in this endeavour.

Earlier, Barpeta District Commissioner NavadeepPathak administered the NashaMukt Bharat Sankalp pledge to the participants. Following the Governor's address, ShriAcharya flagged off and led the Padyatra from the District Library to the Gandhi statue near the DC Office, Barpeta, walking alongside hundreds of participants. On reaching the destination, the Governor paid solemn floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, recalling the values of self-discipline, truth and social responsibility.

The programme witnessed participation by of BurhaSatriyaBarpetaSatra Dr. Babul Ch Das; MLA Dipak Kumar, distinguished social worker GunindraNath Das; District Commissioner NavadeepPathak; SSP SushantaBiswaSarma; Chairman, Barpeta Municipal Board Chabilal Das; Chairperson, BarpetaZillaParishad, Jasmin Sultana; social worker SabitaDebnath, officers of the district administration and other dignitaries.

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