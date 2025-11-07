Assam Governor LP Acharya Chairs Meeting with University Ombudspersons

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday chaired a meeting with Ombudspersons of state and private universities at Raj Bhavan to enhance ethical governance, transparency, and accountability in higher education institutions across Assam.

The Governor described Ombudspersons as "sentinels of fairness" who uphold justice and integrity within the university system. He said their impartiality and moral conviction were vital for fostering trust between students, faculty, and administration.

Referring to the National Education Policy 2020, Acharya stressed that Ombudspersons must act as catalysts for positive change and promote openness in academic functioning. He urged universities to strengthen Ombudsperson Cells through technology adoption, transparent grievance redressal mechanisms, and inclusion of annual recommendations in institutional reports, stated a press release.

