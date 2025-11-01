Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attends Royal Global University convocation

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the 5th Convocation of Assam Royal Global University in Guwahati on Friday, where he paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary and hailed his legacy of self-confidence and national service.

The Governor commended the University for its Progress towards global standards while upholding Indian values and lauded three faculty members recognized among the world’s top two per cent of scientists by Stanford University.

Highlighting the importance of the National Education Policy 2020, he urged students to apply their knowledge for social betterment and contribute to India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Acharya congratulated 1,967 graduates and 32 Ph.D. scholars, calling them “nation-builders of tomorrow,” a press release stated.

