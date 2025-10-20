Assam Governor LP Acharya Greets People on Kali Puja and Deepawali

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has extended his heartfelt wishes to the people of Assam on the auspicious occasions of Kali Puja and Deepawali, urging all to celebrate the festival with environmental responsibility.

In his message, the Governor reflected on the deep spiritual essence of the festival. He noted that Kali Puja signifies the awakening of inner strength to overcome fear and darkness. He also requested everybody to celebrate the occasion in a spirit of togetherness, compassion, and care.

"We celebrate Deepawali to commemorate the triumph of truth, hope, and light. This is a festival, which is a reminder of the enduring power of righteousness and the light of wisdom rests in each of us," Acharya said. "Let this festival inspire us to deepen our bonds as a community and work towards a more harmonious and inclusive society." The Governor also underscored the need for greater environmental awareness during the celebrations. He encouraged people to embrace eco-friendly practices, reduce noise and air pollution, and protect natural resources. "A truly joyful Diwali is one that brings light not just to our homes, but also to the world around us," he said. "Let us celebrate in ways that honour both tradition and our responsibility to future generations," stated a press release.

