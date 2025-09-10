Assam Governor LP Acharya Inaugurates BIMSTEC Youth Leaders Summit 2025

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday inaugurated the BIMSTEC Youth Leaders Summit 2025, a gathering of emerging leaders from the Bay of Bengal region, at a city hotel in Guwahati. The summit is being hosted by the Bharat Scouts and Guides under the aegis of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

Addressing the delegates, Governor Acharya described the summit as a confluence of ideas, a celebration of cultures, and a foundation for future possibilities. He emphasized the unifying role of BIMSTEC the Bay of Bengal initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation which brings together seven nations namely India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Thailand. “This platform unites us not just geographically, but emotionally, culturally, civilizationally, and historically,” the Governor said.

Acharya extended his heartfelt appreciation to the Bharat Scouts and Guides for their pivotal role in organizing the event. He praised the organization for upholding the values of service, peace, harmony, and inclusivity that are increasingly relevant in today’s interconnected world.

Highlighting the strategic significance of the BIMSTEC, Acharya noted that the real strength of the region lies in its youth. He commended that today’s young generation is rising above borders to become bridges of peace, collaboration, and innovation in areas such as trade, technology, tourism, and environmental protection.

Acharya thanked the organizer for choosing Guwahati as the venue for the BIMSTEC Summit. Recalling the rich legacy of youth leadership in Northeast India, the Governor paid tribute to iconic freedom fighters such as Kanaklata Barua of Assam, Bir Tikendrajit Singh and Rani Gaidinliu of Manipur, and Tirot Singh of Meghalaya, calling them eternal sources of inspiration for generations to come.

Governor Acharya encouraged young leaders to focus on skills, innovation, digital learning, student exchange, and joint research. He emphasized the importance of aligning with campaigns like ‘Vocal for Local’ to achieve both economic empowerment and cultural self-reliance.

Joint Secretary, BIMSTEC & SAARC Division, Ministry of External Affairs, GoI Mr. C.S.R. Ram, President of Bharat Scouts and Guides Dr. Anil Kumar Jain, Chief National Commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides, Dr. K.K. Khandelwal along with a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion, stated a press release.

