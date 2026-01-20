Assam Governor LP Acharya interacts with IFS officer trainees

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday interacted with six Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer trainees of the 2025 batch at Lok Bhavan. During the interaction, he highlighted the vital role of the IFS in advancing India’s global interests and strengthening diplomatic outreach, in line with the Prime Minister’s emphasis on proactive and people-centric diplomacy. The Governor said IFS officers served as ambassadors of India’s values and culture and were entrusted with safeguarding national interests with professionalism and sensitivity, stated a press release.

