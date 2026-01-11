Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurates 2nd Northeast healthcare conclave

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Saturday inaugurated the 2nd Northeast Healthcare Management Conclave at a city hotel in Guwahati. The conclave was organized by the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI), North East Chapter, on the theme “Strengthening Patient Care and Infrastructure for a Resilient Northeast.”

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said healthcare remained central to building a healthy society and nation, and stressed that it extended beyond treatment to ensuring dignity, social justice and accessible, affordable quality services. He highlighted the unique geographical and cultural challenges of the North East and underlined the need to strengthen healthcare delivery systems in the region.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s vision of “Healthy India, Prosperous India,” the Governor said initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, Health and Wellness Centres, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and e-Sanjeevani had expanded healthcare access, especially in remote areas. He also noted Assam government initiatives, including Ayushman Assam, Chief Minister’s Jan Arogya Yojana, expansion of medical institutions and modernization of hospitals.

The inaugural session was attended by AHPI North East Chapter President Neelabh Majumdar, Deputy Director General Dr Sunil Khetrapal, Secretary Rohit Upadhyay, Organizing Chairman Dr J P Sharma, and other healthcare professionals and dignitaries, stated a press release.

