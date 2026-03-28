Assam Governor Meets Youth From Chhattisgarh, Delhi Under Ashtalakshmi Darshan 2026

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday interacted with 44 youth participants from Chhattisgarh and New Delhi as part of the "Ashtalakshmi Darshan 2026" Youth Exchange Programme, held at Lok Bhawan in Guwahati.

The programme is sponsored by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and was hosted by IIT Guwahati.

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