Assam Governor Meets Youth From Chhattisgarh, Delhi Under Ashtalakshmi Darshan 2026

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday interacted with 44 youth participants from Chhattisgarh and New Delhi as part of the "Ashtalakshmi Darshan 2026" Youth Exchange Programme, held at Lok Bhawan in Guwahati.
The programme is sponsored by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and was hosted by IIT Guwahati.
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During the interaction, the Governor spoke about the rich culture and traditions of the Northeast, urging participants to embrace values of unity, discipline, and responsibility in their roles as young citizens.
He described Assam as "Mini India" — a reflection of the state's deep diversity — and encouraged the visiting youth to carry their experiences back home and share them with their communities.
The Governor also felicitated the participants with traditional gamochas and books as a mark of the region's cultural warmth and hospitality.
The 14-day programme is designed to give young people from across India an immersive look at the socio-cultural, historical, and ecological richness of India's Northeast, according to a press release issued after the event.