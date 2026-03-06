Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurates school buildings in Boro Haflong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the newly constructed buildings of Vivekananda Vidyalaya and Saraswati Vidya Mandir at Boro Haflong in Dima Hasao district. The Vivekananda Vidyalaya building was funded by the North Eastern Council (NEC).

Calling the occasion a milestone for strengthening education in the hill districts, the Governor emphasized the importance of modern infrastructure in tribal regions to expand quality education and integrate communities into the mainstream. He highlighted the role of Vidya Bharati institutions in promoting value-based learning and lauded the Uttar Purvanchal Janjati Seva Samiti for its decades-long work in education, health, and livelihood.

Acharya underlined that education must balance modern skills with respect for indigenous traditions, drawing inspiration from Swami Vivekananda's ideals of character building and self-confidence. He also stressed the transformative vision of the National Education Policy, encouraging learning in mother tongues, skill development, and digital readiness.

Urging students to embrace discipline, innovation, and cultural values, the Governor said the new schools would serve as centres of learning and character formation. He also acknowledged the vital role of teachers and parents in guiding holistic development.

