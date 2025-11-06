Assam Governor Pays Floral Tribute to Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday paid rich floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on his 14th Punya Tithi at a solemn programme held at Raj Bhavan, Guwahati.

Remembering the legendary music maestro, Governor Acharya said that Dr. Hazarika was not only a towering figure in India's musical landscape but also a symbol of Assam's cultural pride and human values. He noted that the maestro's songs continue to inspire generations with their timeless messages of harmony, justice, and universal brotherhood.

The Governor observed that through his soulful compositions, Dr. Hazarika captured the struggles, aspirations, and spirit of the common people. His music, Acharya said, transcended the barriers of language and geography, carrying the essence of the Northeast to the national and global stage.

Paying his heartfelt tribute, Governor Acharya added that the multi-dimensional contributions of the Sudhakantha-as a singer, lyricist, composer, poet, and filmmaker-reflected his deep commitment to humanity and social harmony. He remarked that Dr. Hazarika's life and art remains a beacon of inspiration for all who strive to promote unity through creativity and compassion, stated a press release.

Also Read: Hailakandi Tributes to Bhupen Hazarika: Human Chain