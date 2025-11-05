Hailakandi Pays Tribute to Bhupen Hazarika with Massive Human Chain

Hailakandi: People of Hailakandi paid a heartfelt tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on his 14th death anniversary with a remarkable and emotional event . The district administration organised a massive human chain at the DSA Ground at 11 a.m., which saw the participation of more than 15,000 people from across the district.

Students, teachers, cultural workers, and citizens from all walks of life joined hands to form this unique chain, symbolising unity, humanity, and the timeless message carried through Dr. Hazarika’s songs and philosophy. The event turned into a moving tribute to the legendary artist whose music continues to inspire generations.

The programme was attended by Hailakandi’s Guardian Minister, Shri Krishnendu Paul, as the Chief Guest. Also present were Karimganj MP Kripanath Mallah, Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Jain, Additional Commissioner Tridip Roy, Dipmala Goala, Municipal Board Chairman Manab Chakraborty, BJP District President Kalyan Goswami, and State Vice President Moon Swarnakar, among other dignitaries.