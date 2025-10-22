Assam Governor Pays Rich Tributes to Police Personnel on Police Commemoration Day

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya paid heartfelt tributes to the brave police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day. The solemn ceremony was held at the 10th Assam Police Battalion Headquarters in Kahilipara in the city here on Tuesday.

It may be noted that Police Commemoration Day is observed nationwide to honour the extraordinary courage, dedication, and sacrifice of police personnel who laid down their lives while safeguarding the nation and its people.

In his message, Governor Acharya said, “Police Commemoration Day reminds us of the valour and selflessness of our police personnel who risk and often give their lives to protect ours. Their dedication to duty, even in the face of grave danger, inspires us all and strengthens our resolve to uphold the values they stood for.”

The Governor remembered the brave hearts who lost their lives in the call of duty and extended his deep respect and gratitude to their families. He also acknowledged the pivotal role played by the police force in maintaining internal security and public peace, often in the most challenging circumstances.

The ceremony was attended by DGP, Assam Harmeet Singh along with senior police officers who assembled to pay homage and reaffirm their commitment to the ideals of service and sacrifice, stated a press release.

