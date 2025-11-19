Assam Governor pays tribute to Zubeen Garg on his birth anniversary

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya paid tributes to cultural icon Zubeen Garg on his birth anniversary at a programme held at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. He said Zubeen Garg was a towering figure in music and culture whose contribution to Assamese identity would never be forgotten, adding that the artiste’s music continued to live in the hearts of millions.

The Governor said Zubeen Garg lived in his music and that his songs reflected Assam’s folk traditions, emotions and modern creativity. He remarked that remembering the artiste on his birthday felt like celebrating a festival of art and love. He urged people to honour Zubeen Garg’s memory by working together for an Assam rooted in humanity and compassion.

Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S.S. Meenaksi Sundaram, along with officers and staff, also paid floral tributes, and prayers were offered for the eternal peace of Zubeen Garg’s soul, stated a press release.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg's Birthday: Statue Unveiled, Blood Donation