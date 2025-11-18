Zubeen Garg's Statue Unveiled at Lakhimpur Amid Birth Anniversary Celebrations

Several welfare initiatives were also organised across the district. In Lakhimpur town, the Bharatiya Janata Party, in association with the Lakhimpur District Health Department, conducted a major blood donation camp that successfully collected 100 units of blood. Another blood donation programme was organised at Nowboicha Higher Secondary School playground by the Assam Youth Council under the leadership of AGP leader Jayanta Khaund, where hundreds of donors turned up to honour Zubeen Garg’s humanitarian spirit.

The birth anniversary was also commemorated by the All Assam Unemployed Association, the Journalist Association for Assam (Lakhimpur district committee), and the Nakshatra Cinema Hall team at the Nakshatra Cinema Hall premises.

Environmental awareness formed an important part of the day’s events as well. Nahor saplings, a tree close to Zubeen Garg’s heart, were planted at several educational institutions and government offices across the district.

With cultural spirit, community service and care for nature coming together, Lakhimpur district offered a sincere tribute to the beloved artist, keeping his memory alive with purpose.