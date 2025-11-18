Zubeen Garg's Statue Unveiled at Lakhimpur Amid Birth Anniversary Celebrations

Lakhimpur: The 53rd birth anniversary of Assam’s treasured musical icon, Zubeen Garg, was observed across Lakhimpur district on Tuesday with a series of heartfelt social, cultural and environmental activities. People from all walks of life, including political leaders, journalists, youth organisations and general citizens, joined in the celebrations to pay tribute to the late artist’s life and legacy.
A major attraction of the day was the unveiling of a permanent statue of Zubeen Garg at Laluk. The ceremony drew a large crowd of admirers who gathered to witness the memorable moment. Zubeen Garg’s close friend and favourite musician, Raja Baruah, along with senior journalist Nitumoni Saikia, inaugurated the statue. As the statue was revealed, the crowd erupted with chants of “Joi Zubeen Da”, expressing their love and respect for the singer whose contributions to Assamese culture continue to inspire people of all ages.
Several welfare initiatives were also organised across the district. In Lakhimpur town, the Bharatiya Janata Party, in association with the Lakhimpur District Health Department, conducted a major blood donation camp that successfully collected 100 units of blood. Another blood donation programme was organised at Nowboicha Higher Secondary School playground by the Assam Youth Council under the leadership of AGP leader Jayanta Khaund, where hundreds of donors turned up to honour Zubeen Garg’s humanitarian spirit.
The birth anniversary was also commemorated by the All Assam Unemployed Association, the Journalist Association for Assam (Lakhimpur district committee), and the Nakshatra Cinema Hall team at the Nakshatra Cinema Hall premises.
Environmental awareness formed an important part of the day’s events as well. Nahor saplings, a tree close to Zubeen Garg’s heart, were planted at several educational institutions and government offices across the district.
With cultural spirit, community service and care for nature coming together, Lakhimpur district offered a sincere tribute to the beloved artist, keeping his memory alive with purpose.