Assam Power Sector Workers Urge Parties to Address Key Election Issues

With Assam's Legislative Assembly elections approaching, a major electricity workers' body has stepped into the political arena — not to back any party, but to demand answers from all of them.

The Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees, Engineers and Pensioners (CCOEEEP) has issued an open appeal to every contesting party, asking them to take a clear and concrete position on issues affecting Assam's power sector and its workforce.

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