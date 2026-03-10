Assam Governor Presents FICCI FLO Women Achievers' Awards 2026 to Five Northeast Women

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the Women Achievers' Award 2026 ceremony organised by the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FICCI FLO) at a city hotel in Guwahati on Monday, presenting awards to five outstanding women from across the Northeast.
The event was held as a continuation of International Women's Day celebrations, bringing together achievers from five northeastern states in recognition of their contributions across diverse fields.
Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Acharya praised the awardees for their dedication, perseverance and achievements, describing the event as a meaningful extension of Women's Day beyond a single day of recognition.
He drew on the Northeast's own legacy of remarkable women, recalling legendary figures such as Sati Joymoti and Kanaklata Barua as enduring symbols of bravery and sacrifice in the region's history.
The Governor also emphasised that empowering women is central to the broader project of nation-building, and acknowledged efforts by the Government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Assam government under Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to advance women's welfare and development.
The Women Achievers' Awards 2026 were presented to five women, one from each of five northeastern states:
Dhananda Pathak of Assam — an exponent of Kamrupi Lok Geet
Kmoin Wahlang of Meghalaya — a marathon runner
Zomawii Khiangte of Mizoram — a social entrepreneur
Ratna Dey of Tripura — an entrepreneur and exporter
K. Chokhone of Manipur — Founder and CEO of Dianthe Private Limited