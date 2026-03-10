Assam Governor Presents FICCI FLO Women Achievers' Awards 2026 to Five Northeast Women

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the Women Achievers' Award 2026 ceremony organised by the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FICCI FLO) at a city hotel in Guwahati on Monday, presenting awards to five outstanding women from across the Northeast.

The event was held as a continuation of International Women's Day celebrations, bringing together achievers from five northeastern states in recognition of their contributions across diverse fields.

