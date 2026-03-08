Governor Acharya Encourages Students on National Integration Tour in Assam

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya interacted with students and teachers of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School who visited Lok Bhavan under a National Integration Tour organized as part of Operation Sadbhavana.

The tour was organized by the Assam Rifles. Addressing the students, the Governor said such initiatives helped young people understand India’s diversity, culture and traditions while strengthening the spirit of unity in diversity.

He encouraged the students to pursue education with dedication, dream big and contribute to nation-building. The Governor also urged them to share their experiences and spread the message of harmony and brotherhood, stated a press release.

