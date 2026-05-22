Assam Governor Releases Book on Diabetic Foot Awareness at Lok Bhavan

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya released a book titled Diabetic Foot: Some Unknown Facts authored by Dr Sudhir Kumar Jain at Lok Bhavan on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, the Governor highlighted the growing prevalence of diabetes and stressed the need to spread awareness about its complications and timely medical intervention. He said the book would serve as a useful guide for patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals.

He praised Dr Jain for the publication and said it would help raise awareness and address misconceptions related to diabetic foot infections. He also emphasized that timely diagnosis, treatment and awareness could help save lives and limbs.

Dr Jain said prevention remained better than cure and stressed the importance of early medical attention. He informed that the book had been published in Assamese, Hindi and English to make it accessible to a wider audience, stated a press release.

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