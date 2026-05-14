Assam Governor responds to PM Modi’s call with Fuel-saving measures

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for “Economic Self-Reliance” and responsible nation-building, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has announced a series of initiatives to encourage fuel conservation and sustainable practices across the State.

As part of these measures, the Governor stated that the size of the official motorcade used during his travel would be reduced by nearly 70 per cent in an effort to minimise fuel consumption and promote efficient use of resources.

In addition, steps have been initiated at Lok Bhavan to cut down electricity usage. Earlier, the Governor had also directed a 10 per cent reduction in standard fuel utilisation as part of broader efforts aimed at improving resource management and administrative efficiency.

Highlighting the importance of collective responsibility, Governor Acharya noted that even small and conscious changes in daily habits can contribute significantly towards conserving national resources and ensuring a sustainable future. He expressed confidence that these initiatives would motivate institutions as well as citizens to adopt environmentally responsible and eco-friendly practices in the interest of the nation.

The measures have been undertaken in line with the larger vision of sustainable development and the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Also Read: Price Hike in Daily Essentials and Fuel Deepens Cost-of-Living Crisis in Assam