Price Hike in Daily Essentials and Fuel Deepens Cost-of-Living Crisis in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A sharp hike in the prices of essential commodities has added to the burden of poor and middle-class families in Assam, with costs of rice, pulses, and other essential items, including fuel, increasing steadily in recent days.

The price rise has particularly affected daily wage earners, rickshaw pullers, labourers, farmers, and salaried middle-class families, who are struggling to cope with the increasing household expenses. Allegations have surfaced that the state Food and Civil Supplies Department has remained a mute spectator on the issue of the price hike.

According to market sources, wholesale prices of rice, pulses, and potatoes have risen significantly, directly impacting retail markets and household kitchens. Rice prices have especially triggered concern among consumers, as wholesale rates of almost all brands have increased by Rs 100 to Rs 150 per quintal.

Rice prices in the retail market have witnessed a noticeable hike across different varieties. The price of Sona Shakti rice has increased from Rs 62–Rs 64 per kg to Rs 68–Rs 70 per kg, while BPT rice now costs Rs 52–Rs 55 per kg compared to its earlier price of Rs 50–Rs 51. KRT rice has recorded a sharp rise from Rs 40–Rs 42 to Rs 48–Rs 50 per kg. Similarly, Barpeta Aijong rice is now selling at Rs 52–Rs 55 per kg against its previous rate of Rs 48–Rs 50, while the prices of other local Aijong varieties have gone up from Rs 44–Rs 45 to Rs 48–Rs 50 per kg. Premium rice varieties have also become costlier, with local Joha increasing from Rs 100–Rs 110 to Rs 120 per kg.

Not only rice, but also prices of potatoes, flour, and refined flour have risen by 5 to 10 per cent. In Guwahati’s retail markets, potatoes are currently being sold at Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg, while onions are priced at Rs 35 to Rs 40 per kg. Pulses are selling between Rs 100 and Rs 120 per kg depending on the variety.

Meanwhile, the price of eggs in the market has also risen by around Rs 30, taking the price per plate of 30 to Rs 200 from Rs 170 earlier.

Retailers have also reported a price hike of Rs 5 to Rs 10 in several biscuit brands. Prices of bathing soaps, cleaning materials, floor cleaners, and other household products have reportedly increased by 20 to 30 percent. Perfumed and cosmetic products have also become costlier.

On Friday, the government raised the price of commercial LPG cylinders. The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has risen sharply by Rs 993, taking its cost in Guwahati to Rs 3,293 per cylinder. Besides the 19-kg cylinders, prices of 5-kg cylinders have also increased.

The hike in commercial LPG prices is expected to impact hotels, restaurants, and eateries across Assam, especially small and medium establishments. Industry observers warn that higher LPG costs may further affect food prices and hospitality businesses.

The conflict in the Middle East leads to the possibility of fuel prices rising, impacting transportation costs and further increasing prices of everyday goods across the state.

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