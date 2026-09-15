Assam Governor reviews ex-servicemen welfare measures in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya chaired the 49th State Managing Committee meeting on the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund and the welfare and rehabilitation of ex-servicemen at the NABARD campus in Dispur on Monday.

The meeting reviewed welfare initiatives for ex-servicemen and their dependents, focusing on rehabilitation, grievance redressal and access to benefits.

Acharya stressed the State's responsibility towards martyrs' families, ex-servicemen and Veer Naris and appreciated the Directorate of Sainik Welfare's efforts to strengthen veterans' welfare. He called for expanding the use of ex-servicemen's professional skills in developmental projects from seven Aspirational Districts to all districts.

The Governor also appreciated free SSB coaching for 14 UPSC-qualified candidates, pre-recruitment training for 190 youths in Silchar and coaching for admission to Sainik School, Goalpara, and Military Schools.

He highlighted the organisation of more than 60 ex-servicemen rallies and the institutionalisation of the 'Jan Sunwai' mechanism for time-bound grievance redressal. He also welcomed the proposed 'Sainik Samvad' tab and lauded legal awareness camps organised with the Armed Forces Tribunal, Guwahati Bench.

Acharya praised the 'Hut of Remembrance' at the State War Memorial, Dighalipukhuri, and the permanent display of photographs and heroic stories of Assam's Chakra-category gallantry award recipients at Guwahati Railway Station.

He also appreciated the 'e-Prastuti' web portal, which provides access to welfare schemes, application forms and application status, and urged the Directorate to keep it updated and promote its use among veterans and their families.

Brigadier Polash Chowdhury (Retd.), Director, Sainik Welfare, Assam, highlighted measures to revitalise the Sainik Board and strengthen welfare services for veterans and their dependents. Senior Army and civil administration officials, representatives of the Kendriya Sainik Board and other functionaries attended the meeting, a press release said.

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