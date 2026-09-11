Assam Governor to Attend NCC National Security Awareness Programme at Tezpur University

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TEZPUR: The Tezpur Group National Cadet Corps (NCC), in collaboration with Tezpur University, is organising a national security awareness pro-gramme and NCC alumni meet on September 12 at the KBR Auditorium, Tezpur University, under the Governor Assam Rashtriya Suraksha Protsahan Yojana. The Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, is scheduled to attend the programme as the chief guest.

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