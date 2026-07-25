Assam Governor reviews Red Cross flood relief measures in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor and President of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Assam State Branch, Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting at Lok Bhavan to assess relief and humanitarian measures for flood-affected people across the state.

The meeting was attended by IRCS Assam State Branch General Secretary Deba Prasad Mishra and other office-bearers, who briefed the Governor on relief and rehabilitation efforts, particularly in flood-hit districts of Upper Assam. They said district branches had mobilised trained volunteers and were coordinating with district administrations, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority and the IRCS national headquarters to deliver assistance.

The Governor was informed about challenges in providing emergency shelter, relief materials, safe drinking water, healthcare, first aid and water, sanitation and hygiene support to affected communities.

Acharya urged the organisation to strengthen its emergency response mechanism to ensure timely delivery of relief and emphasised preventive measures against water-borne and vector-borne diseases after floodwaters recede. He also assured the Red Cross of his full support and said any assistance required from the Central Government would be pursued through appropriate channels.

The meeting was also attended by Joint Secretary to the Governor Arindam Barua, PPS to the Governor Dr S. N. Bhowmick and other IRCS members, a press release stated.

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