Assam Governor to Lead Regional Conference on Preventing Animal Diseases in Border States

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Veterinary and Fishery University (AVFU) will organise a day-long Regional Conference on ‘NER Animal Health Security for Viksit Bharat’ on July 28 to discuss strategies for strengthening animal disease prevention in the Northeast. Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will attend the conference as the chief guest. Dignitaries from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and representatives from all Northeastern states will also participate. The conference will focus on the strategic importance of the Northeast in preventing the spread of animal diseases, as the region shares international borders with several neighbouring countries. The technical sessions will cover animal disease diagnosis, with emphasis on emerging, re-emerging and zoonotic diseases.

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