Assam Governor Shri Gulab Chand Kataria attends Gangaur Teej Mahotsav in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Shri Gulab Chand Kataria graced the Gangaur Teej Mahotsav, hosted by the Shri Gangaur Teej Mahotsav Samity at Fancy Bazaar in the city today. Addressing the gathering, Governor Shri Kataria lauded India's colorful cultures showcased through various festivals, with Gangaur Teej Mahotsav being a significant example.

Governor Shri Kataria expressed concern over the gradual fading of folk culture amidst the dominance of science and technology in the age of globalization. He emphasized the responsibility of the older generation in bridging the gap by promoting and celebrating festivals to ensure the transmission of cultural values to younger generations.

Expressing delight at the Rajasthani Samaj's commitment to its roots and its contribution to local festivals, Governor Shri Kataria underscored the significance of celebrating Gangaur Teej alongside indigenous festivities, promoting unity and integrity within the community.

The Gangaur festival, deeply revered by married women who pray to Goddess Parvati for the well-being of their husbands and marital bliss, holds a mythological significance and serves as a cultural beacon for unmarried girls to understand its essence.

