Assam Governor Shri Gulab Chand Kataria Greets People on Eid-ul-Fitr

Guwahati: Assam Governor Shri Gulab Chand Kataria greeted the people of Assam on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. In his message to the people, the Governor said, “I extend my heartiest greetings on this holy occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. It is a ‘festival of breaking fast’. May this special day fortify the spirit of universal brotherhood among us. The celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr is synonymous to discipline and delight, where in offering of religious devotion and charity to the needy, make the observation more special. May the Almighty shower his choicest blessings upon us all on this auspicious day.”

Also Read: Eid Ul-Fitr 2024: Embracing Faith, Fellowship And Festivities - Date, Significance And Celebrations (sentinelassam.com)