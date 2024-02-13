Assam Governor stresses aligning departmental activities to Sustainable Development Goals

Guwahati: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria convened a meeting to take briefing on the activities of the Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department in presence of Minister Nandita Gorlosa on Monday at Raj Bhavan. The meeting was held to deliberate upon the multifaceted activities of the department, encompassing the comprehensive scope of its four directorates and their works. A wide array of topics, including the best practices, the identification of role models, and the evaluation of key performances across the directorates were discussed. Moreover, significant attention was devoted to aligning the departmental initiatives with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to achieve targets to serve the people of the state better.

The meeting also took stock of the activities that the department has undertaken during “Amrit Kaal,” to fulfil the aims and aspirations of the people in meeting a prosperous and sustainable future. The Governor also emphasized on the preservation of folk and oral traditions, recognizing their intrinsic value as repositories of cultural heritage. He, therefore, underscored the pivotal role heritage tourism can play in showcasing the rich socio-cultural practices of indigenous communities.

Moreover, the Governor also stressed the preservation of original manuscripts and textual resources as they are the invaluable repositories of indigenous knowledge. He also emphasized on the need for concerted effort to translate these resources into English, Hindi, and local languages. In addition, the Governor also advocated for strategic partnerships with universities to facilitate research, for higher knowledge and innovation. Moreover, he stressed on the need for digitizing the museums to facilitate people from across the world to get access to the rich resources of the ancient cultural heritage of the state. He also advocated for using the services of technology giants such as Google to amplify the visibility of these cultural resources, stated a press release.

