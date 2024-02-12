If there is knowledge, there is science: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria

A Correspondent

Barpeta: “If there is knowledge, there is science, and science will lead us towards the top,” said Governor Gulab Chand Kataria while inaugurating the ‘Barpeta Book and Science Fair” here at the municipality field in Barpeta today. In the address, the governor recalled the great contributions of the great writers of the world and told them that those renowned writers have brought the past to the present and will take the present to the future. The Vedas, Upanishads, and Gita are such kinds of books that give us knowledge. They have played a great role in society. The soul of India lies in knowledge. Moreover, the Vaisnavite culture is also alive only for knowledge. The governor urged the gathering to make the habit of collecting books for the future generation, as it will help them to know their past.”

In this “Book and Science Fair,” distinguished guest Dr. Nanigopal Mahanta, Academic Advisor of the Assam government, inaugurated the souvenir of the “Barpeta Book and Science Fair” and said, “Bharat means the journey in quest of knowledge. We worship books. The basis of Assamese life is books. Our gurus, Sankardeva and Madhabdeva, contributed a lot to the Assamese literature. And the source of books will give us knowledge of science.”

Another guest noted writer, journalist Anuradha Sarma, said, “Man has only given the power of reading books.”It enhances knowledge. But an illiterate man might also have vast knowledge. Knowledge about life. Knowledge brings science. Give your child a book instead of any electronic gadget like a mobile. Mobile may make a child lonely, but books will give knowledge as well as strength. She also expressed her attachment to Barpeta, which is a place full of cultural heritage. This Barpeta Book and Science Fair was presided over by Cabinet Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

Earlier, the working president of Barpeta Book and Science Fair, Gunindra Nath Das, gave the welcome address, and the vote of thanks was given by Ashok Kr Das, joint secretary of Barpeta Book and Science Fair. This book and science fair will conclude on February 18.

