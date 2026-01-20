Assam Governor stresses continuous learning at ASTU convocation

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday called upon students to pursue continuous learning and upgrade their skills while addressing the fifth convocation of Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) at its Tatelia campus. He said the convocation marked the beginning of a new journey filled with challenges and opportunities and urged graduates to stay connected with emerging technologies while upholding ethics, integrity and cultural values. The Governor congratulated the graduating students and medal winners, describing their success as a matter of pride for their families and the state. He noted that a total of 5,829 degrees from the 2024 and 2025 batches were awarded, with 102 programme toppers and 88 medalists honoured during the ceremony. He highlighted the role of higher education institutions in making India a global knowledge power and expressed confidence that ASTU graduates would contribute to innovation, entrepreneurship and nation-building, stated a press release.

