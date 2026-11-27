GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday interacted with six IPS officer trainees of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre at Lok Bhavan and urged them to uphold integrity, dedication and professionalism in their duties.

Emphasising that policing was fundamentally a service to society, Acharya asked the young officers to discharge their responsibilities with commitment, compassion and sensitivity towards the people.

He said honesty, transparency and a strong sense of public service were essential to building public trust and strengthening the credibility of the police force. He expressed confidence that the trainees would uphold the dignity of the service and contribute meaningfully to good governance and nation-building.

DIG (Armed Police) Dr Robin Kumar briefed the Governor on the training programme and accompanied the trainees during the interaction, a press release said.