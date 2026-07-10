Animal Health Camp and Disease Awareness Programme Held at Mazbat

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: A vaccination camp-cum-awareness programme on Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), notifiable diseases including African Swine Fever (ASF), and Classical Swine Fever (CSF), was held at the Mazbat block in Udalguri under the initiative of Dr Derhasar Brahma, I/C Block Veterinary Officer of Mazbat. He was technically supported by Dr Ritam Hazarika, Farm Manager-cum-In-charge, District Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (DDL) of Udalguri. The programme was supervised by Dr Rupan Ch Baro, District Veterinary Officer, Udalguri. The veterinary officials distributed essential medicines, awareness leaflets, disinfectants, hand sanitizers, and hand wash liquid among livestock farmers at this vaccination camp on Thursday.

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