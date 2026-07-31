Assam Governor urges Chancellor’s nominees to uphold transparency in universities

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor and Chancellor of State Universities Lakshman Prasad Acharya virtually interacted with the Chancellor’s nominees to the statutory authorities and bodies of Gauhati University, Majuli University of Culture and Assam Agricultural University from Lok Bhavan on Thursday.

The Governor said the nominees’ appointments reflected their competence, integrity and impartiality, and urged them to strengthen transparency, accountability, academic excellence and good governance in the universities. He asked them to participate actively in university meetings and ensure that decisions complied with the respective University Acts, statutes, ordinances, regulations and guidelines issued by the Assam Government and the University Grants Commission.

Acharya also advised the nominees to examine agenda papers thoroughly before meetings, monitor the implementation of decisions and provide objective suggestions on academic, administrative, financial and governance-related matters. He assured them that suitable recommendations would be conveyed to the concerned universities in his capacity as Chancellor, a press release said.

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