Assam Governor Urges Don Bosco Graduates to Turn Learning into Social Change and Nation-Building

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya urged graduating students of Assam Don Bosco University to use their education not only for personal advancement but also to create positive change in society and contribute to the nation's development.

Addressing the university's 15th Convocation Ceremony, Acharya congratulated the graduates and acknowledged the role of their parents, families and teachers in their academic journey. He said the convocation marked both an achievement and the beginning of a new phase, adding that a degree demonstrated academic accomplishment while a student's identity would be shaped by knowledge, behaviour, decisions and contributions to society.

Recalling the legacy of Saint Don Bosco, the Governor said his emphasis on education, guidance and holistic development of young people remained relevant. He appreciated the university for carrying forward the legacy by integrating education, skills, innovation and humanity.

"Your education should give direction to your life and also become a means of bringing positive changes to the lives of others and to society," Acharya said. Referring to India's development journey and the vision of Viksit Bharat, he said young people would have significant opportunities to contribute to the country's transformation.

The Governor said building a developed India required educated, skilled and responsible citizens alongside modern infrastructure, a strong economy and advanced technology. He urged the graduates to align their aspirations with national needs, view challenges as opportunities to find solutions and consider entrepreneurship as a means of creating opportunities for others.

Advising the graduates not to measure their success by comparing themselves with others, Acharya quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saying, "Life is not a leader board and one's journey is not a competition with others but with oneself." He urged them to assess their own progress by learning continuously, overcoming weaknesses and moving closer to their goals, a press release said.

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