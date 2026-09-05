Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya stresses preservation of Vaishnavite heritage

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visited the historic Shri Shri Shiyala Vaishnav Deomornoi Satra in Darrang district on Wednesday, where he took part in the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations and called for the preservation of Assam’s rich Vaishnavite heritage.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Acharya emphasised the historical and spiritual significance of Darrang, which has a longstanding association with the Vaishnavite movement and the Battle of Patharughat. He extended his Janmashtami greetings and highlighted the far-reaching influence of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva in spreading the philosophical values of Lord Krishna—including righteousness, devotion, love, welfare, and human upliftment—that continue to shape Assam’s socio-cultural identity. The Governor described Satras and Naamghars as vital “schools of culture,” serving as centers of spiritual consciousness, custodians of art and cultural heritage, and pillars of social harmony, stated a press release.

Also Read: ECI Receives Complaint Against Former Nagaon DC After MP Hussain Approaches Poll Panel