Assam Governor urges People to join Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday urged people to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and described the Tricolour as a symbol of the nation’s sovereignty, dignity and unity.

Addressing a public meeting and cultural programme at the Shri Shri Damodardeva International Auditorium, Acharya said the campaign offered citizens an opportunity to express their love for the nation and renew their collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat.

Recalling the sacrifices of freedom fighters, he highlighted the significance of the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram and said the national song continued to inspire unity, integrity and progress. The Governor also appealed to people to extend the spirit of the Tricolour beyond their homes through their thoughts, actions and sense of duty. He recalled the contributions of Lachit Barphukan, Kanaklata Barua, Mukunda Kakoti and other freedom fighters from Assam.

Acharya expressed condolences to families who lost loved ones in the recent floods and thanked people, governments, institutions and voluntary organisations across the country for extending relief and humanitarian assistance to Assam.

He urged residents to hoist the National Flag respectfully at their homes, establishments and institutions and encourage wider participation in the campaign. The 2026 Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is being observed from August 9 to 17, a press release said.

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