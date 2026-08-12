Tezpur Launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga–2026’ with Tricolour Rangoli and Mass ‘Vande Mataram’ Singing

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga–2026’ celebrations marking the 80th Independence Day of the nation, a series of programmes were organised at Ananda Chandra Agarwalla Park, Tezpur, on Tuesday by the Sonitpur district administration.

The day’s programmes commenced with the preparation of a tricolour Rangoli based on the theme ‘Vande Mataram’ at 2:30 pm in the presence of District Commissioner, Sonitpur, Ananda Kumar Das, and other officials of the district administration. Students, teachers, Civil Defence personnel, members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under ASRLM and NULM, along with noted artistes of Tezpur, participated in the Rangoli preparation.

Subsequently, a mass singing programme of ‘Vande Mataram,’ coordinated by the Office of the Cultural Development Officer, Sonitpur, was organised at 4:00 pm at the park.

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