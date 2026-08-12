Assam News

Tezpur Launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga–2026’ with Tricolour Rangoli and Mass ‘Vande Mataram’ Singing

As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga–2026’ celebrations marking the 80th Independence Day of the nation, a series of programmes were organised at Ananda Chandra Agarwalla Park, Tezpur, on Tuesday by the Sonitpur district administration.
Har Ghar Tiranga–2026
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OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga–2026’ celebrations marking the 80th Independence Day of the nation, a series of programmes were organised at Ananda Chandra Agarwalla Park, Tezpur, on Tuesday by the Sonitpur district administration.

The day’s programmes commenced with the preparation of a tricolour Rangoli based on the theme ‘Vande Mataram’ at 2:30 pm in the presence of District Commissioner, Sonitpur, Ananda Kumar Das, and other officials of the district administration. Students, teachers, Civil Defence personnel, members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under ASRLM and NULM, along with noted artistes of Tezpur, participated in the Rangoli preparation.

Subsequently, a mass singing programme of ‘Vande Mataram,’ coordinated by the Office of the Cultural Development Officer, Sonitpur, was organised at 4:00 pm at the park.

Also Read: Tiranga Cycle Rally in Rangia Spurs Public to Join Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 Campaign

Vande Mataram
Har Ghar Tiranga–2026
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