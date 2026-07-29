Assam Governor urges universities to lead ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’ campaign

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday urged vice chancellors of state universities to ensure active student participation in the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat' campaign during a hybrid meeting held at Lok Bhavan.

The 100-week campaign, scheduled to begin on August 2 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to promote a drug-free and empowered India through youth participation.

The Governor said substance abuse affected individuals, families and society, and stressed the role of educational institutions in creating awareness and guiding youth away from addiction. He asked universities to encourage students to participate through the MY Bharat platform and become ambassadors of a drug-free society.

During the meeting, discussions were also held on strengthening the Industry-Academia ecosystem in Assam. OSD to the Governor Prof Bechan Lal highlighted the need for collaboration between universities and industries to promote innovation, research, skill development and improve graduate employability.

The meeting was part of Lok Bhavan's ongoing consultations with stakeholders to build stronger academic and industry partnerships in the state, a press release said.

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