Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Orders Fast-Tracking of Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the permanent campus of Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University at Chabua in Dibrugarh district and directed officials to expedite the construction work to ensure its early completion.

During his visit to the project site, the Governor inspected the ongoing construction and asked the Public Works Department (Building) officials to speed up the work so that students can begin using the new facilities at the earliest.

He said the completion of the permanent campus would enable the university to expand its academic infrastructure and introduce more innovative courses, helping it emerge as one of the country’s premier sports universities.

Acharya also reviewed the proposed facilities on the campus and sought details regarding the establishment of a dedicated Yoga centre. Stressing the importance of sports and wellness, he said such facilities would contribute to the holistic development of students.

The Governor instructed the university authorities to maintain close coordination with the PWD and the Dibrugarh district administration to ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated timeline. He also directed the departments concerned to submit monthly progress reports on the construction to Raj Bhavan for regular monitoring.

Earlier, Acharya chaired a review meeting at the university’s city campus, where Vice-Chancellor Prof. Hirendra Nath Sarma briefed him on the institution’s academic progress and infrastructure development through a detailed presentation.

Reviewing the university’s academic roadmap, the Governor emphasised that its programmes should be aligned with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He also highlighted the importance of incorporating the concept of “Professor of Practice” to bridge the gap between classroom learning and practical experience by involving experts from various fields.

During the meeting, the Vice-Chancellor informed the Governor that the university has introduced a number of innovative courses, including programmes on elephant taming and training and indigenous games. The initiatives, he said, are aimed at preserving traditional knowledge systems while promoting the region’s rich cultural heritage alongside modern sports education. (ians)

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