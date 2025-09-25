Assam Governor visits Zubeen Garg’s residence; pays condolences to family

GUWAHATI: A day after the mortal remains of music sensation Zubeen Garg were consigned to flames, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, along with the First Lady, Kumud Devi, paid a visit to the residence of the cultural icon at Kahilipara on Wednesday.

The Governor expressed his heartfelt condolences to Zubeen’s father, Mohini Mohan Borthakur, and his wife, Garima Garg. Acharya extended his deep sorrow over the untimely passing of Zubeen Garg. He stated that the death of Zubeen Garg is a monumental loss to the nation. “A gifted singer, composer, and cultural ambassador, Zubeen was more than just an artiste, he was a living legend of Assam’s vibrant identity, connecting people across generations, cultures, and languages,” said Acharya.

While talking to the family members, Acharya hailed Zubeen’s commitment to inclusivity and brotherhood, noting, “Zubeen was a man of conviction, rising above divisions of caste, creed, and community. His belief in diversity and equality were not only reflected in his music but also in his actions. He was a true champion of justice, compassion, and societal harmony.”

As the state and the nation mourn his loss, Acharya expressed his empathy with the grieving family and said, “Though Zubeen is no longer with us, his voice and the values he stood for will continue to inspire generations to come,” stated a press release.

