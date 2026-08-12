Assam Governor’s 19-Point Development Agenda Reviewed for Outcome-Oriented Implementation

GUWAHATI: A meeting to review Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya’s 19-Point Development Agenda and the implementation of Prime Minister’s flagship, Centrally Sponsored and Central Sector schemes was held at Lok Bhavan on Tuesday.

Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram chaired the meeting, which was attended by senior representatives from about 39 departments and agencies of the Assam Government.

Meenakshi Sundaram briefed the participants on the Governor’s development agenda and stressed the need for a structured, measurable and outcome-oriented approach. He asked departments to identify key performance indicators (KPIs) from state and central schemes and map them against the respective points of the agenda. He also apprised the participants of the standard operating procedure for preparing reports on the implementation of the agenda.

The meeting stressed inter-departmental coordination, continuous monitoring and timely reporting to ensure measurable progress and effective delivery of development schemes to the people, a press release said.

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